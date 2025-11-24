Intuit Becomes Founding Partner of LA28 Olympic & Paralympic Games

Intuit Inc. INTU recently announced that it will serve as a Founding Partner in the financial management software category for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles (LA28), sponsoring that event in that role.

Intuit will be among the first companies to retain its venue name for the Olympic Games. This will also be the first time in Olympic history that the games venues can retain their commercial venue names. Intuit has strong connections to Los Angeles through its 23-year partnership with the LA Clippers and its naming rights to the Intuit Dome.

Intuit Dome is one of the most technologically advanced stadiums located in Inglewood, California. As part of its multi-year partnership with Team USA and the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Intuit Dome will host the five-on-five men’s and women’s basketball competitions during the LA28 Olympic Games.

Through its financial education programs, Intuit will help the LA28 Games drive prosperity for local businesses and create a lasting, positive impact on the host city. Intuit is partnering with Team USA to offer select athletes free tax preparation services through TurboTax, supporting their continued financial success.

Intuit will showcase the strength of its unified platform by amplifying stories of determination, innovation, and community that define both the LA28 Games and Intuit’s mission to power prosperity globally. Additional details about Intuit’s partnership with Team USA and LA28, including how it will be brought to life, will be shared in 2026.

INTU: In a Snapshot

Intuit’s partnership with LA28 and Team USA strengthens its longstanding commitment in to the Los Angeles community and helps them thrive.

Intuit is well-positioned in the financial and tax management market, with its core products, QuickBooks and TurboTax. Its strategy of shifting its business to a cloud-based subscription model aims to generate stable revenues over the long run. Divestment of non-core businesses has boosted its focus on digital businesses.

