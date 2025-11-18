Markets
INTU

Intuit And OpenAI Partner To Bring Financial Tools Directly Into ChatGPT

November 18, 2025 — 05:44 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intuit (INTU) and OpenAI have signed a multi-year partnership that will bring Intuit's apps, TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, directly into ChatGPT, allowing users to take secure, personalized financial actions without leaving the chatbot.

The agreement, worth more than 100 million dollars, also expands Intuit's use of OpenAI's newest models to support tax help, cash-flow forecasting, payroll tasks, and other AI-driven financial services.

OpenAI said the collaboration blends its most advanced models with Intuit's long-standing data and financial expertise. Intuit noted that users will soon get tailored guidance inside ChatGPT, ranging from choosing credit products to estimating tax refunds or connecting with tax professionals. Business owners will also receive real-time insights to improve cash flow, automate customer outreach, and boost profitability.

Intuit said the deal marks a major step in its plan to speed up personalized financial tools at scale while using ChatGPT Enterprise internally to help employees work faster.

Tuesday INTU closed at $649.73, up 0.58%, and now trades after hours at $649.54, down 0.03% on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.