Intuit Adjusts Q2 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU) said its second quarter revenue and operating income were lower than expected due to the tax season opening later in the current year. For the second quarter, the company now expects: non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.67 to $0.68, down from the prior range of $1.25 to $1.31. Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $1.570 billion to $1.575 billion, down from the prior range of $1.935 billion to $1.965 billion.

Intuit reiterated its full-year revenue, operating income, and earnings per share guidance. For fiscal 2021, the company continues to expect: non-GAAP earnings per share of $8.20 to $8.40; and revenue of $8.810 billion to $8.995 billion.

