Markets
INTU

Intuit To Acquire GoCo For Undisclosed Terms; Stock Up In Pre-market

April 23, 2025 — 09:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intuit Inc. (INTU), a financial technology platform, on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire an HR platform, GoCo.io, Inc. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, and the financial terms were not disclosed.

Shares of Intuit are increasing by around 3% in the pre-market trading.

The partnership is expected to allow it to offer an all-in-one Human Capital Management or HCM solution, helping businesses streamline hiring and manage their employees more efficiently.

The acquisition marks a major move in Intuit's plan to support mid-sized businesses through a unified platform.

GoCo was founded in 2015 which provides HR and benefits tools for small and mid-sized businesses, and its AI features will enhance Intuit's platform, including QuickBooks Payroll and Enterprise Suite.

In the pre-market trading, Intuit is 3.67% higher at $605 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INTU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.