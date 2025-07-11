Intuit & 2 Other Profitable Stocks to Buy for 2H25

Investors should seek companies that provide strong returns after covering all operating and non-operating expenses. Therefore, it’s wise to invest in a profitable company rather than one that is losing money.

Here, we use the concept of accounting ratios to assess a company’s profitability. Among the various profitability ratios, we select the most effective and commonly used metric to evaluate a firm’s bottom-line performance.

To that end, Intuit Inc. INTU, Dave Inc. DAVE and Nova Ltd. NVMI have been selected as top picks for the second half of the year due to their high net income ratios.

Net Income Ratio

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Screening Parameters Using Research Wizard:

The net income ratio is not the only indicator of future winners. So, we have added a few more criteria to arrive at a winning strategy.

Zacks Rank Equal to #1: Whether the market is good or bad, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trailing 12-Month Sales and Net Income Growth Higher than X Industry: Stocks that have witnessed higher-than-industry sales and net income growth in the past 12 months are positioned to perform well.

Trailing 12-Month Net Income Ratio Higher than X Industry: A high net income ratio indicates a company’s solid profitability.

Percentage Rating Strong Buy greater than 70: This indicates that 70% of the current broker recommendations for the stock are Strong Buy.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 11.

Here are three of the 11 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Intuit

Intuit offers a range of products and services related to financial management, compliance, and marketing within the United States. The 12-month net profit margin of INTU is 19.1%.

Dave

Dave offers a range of financial products and services via its financial services platform in the United States. The 12-month net profit margin of DAVE is 13.8%.

Nova

Nova is involved in the design, development, production and sale of process control systems used in the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Their operations extend across various countries, including Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and other international locations. The 12-month net profit margin of NVMI is 28.5%.

