Intrusion Unveils Shield Cloud on AWS Marketplace for Threat Prevention

Intrusion Inc. ( INTZ ) recently announced the availability of Intrusion Shield Cloud in the AWS Marketplace. This initiative not only expands its footprint but also strengthens its vision of protecting modern organizations from evolving cyber threats. AWS Marketplace is an online platform that allows users to discover, purchase, deploy and manage software, data solutions, and professional services from a wide range of vendors.

Intrusion Shield Cloud acts as a virtual firewall gateway designed for autonomous threat prevention. It proactively stops network traffic associated with malicious or suspicious entities before they can adversely impact the system. This solution expands Intrusion's network protection to cover workloads running in cloud environments.

Many cloud security solutions focus on stopping external threats, yet attackers already within a network or hiding in third-party dependencies can still pose significant risks. Intrusion Shield Cloud is specifically designed to address this vulnerability.

Harnessing expertise in Internet and defense-grade threat intelligence, Intrusion Shield Cloud continuously monitors network traffic in real time, autonomously blocking connections to and from destinations with poor or unknown reputations. This approach minimizes false alerts and reduces the operational overhead associated with traditional alert-based security tools.

Intrusion Shield Cloud’s Core Capabilities

Shield Cloud continuously analyzes network traffic and proactively blocks outbound calls to malicious IPs and domains. This means potential attacks are mitigated in their nascent stages, before damage or data loss can occur.

The key strength of Shield Cloud lies in its autonomy. It operates continuously, enforcing protection without waiting for human approval or manual alert resolution. This reduces response time and helps organizations stay ahead of sophisticated, automated cyber-attacks. Also, unified policy management, reporting and control enable more efficient and streamlined cloud security operations.

Intrusion’s cyber threat intelligence engine is the result of more than 30 years of innovation in networking and government cyber defense. Built on proprietary threat intelligence and patented data mining technology, it enables near-complete network visibility at high speeds. Combining behavioral insights, reputation data, manual analysis and extensive historical records, Intrusion delivers a unique risk assessment framework powered by the industry’s largest known IP-related database, housing intelligence on more than 8.5 billion IPs and hostnames.

The company presents a compelling investment opportunity driven by an experienced management team focused on execution and profitable growth. Its proprietary database and intellectual property, which have been historically under-monetized, are now being leveraged through expanded Cloud and Endpoint solutions, broadening both its product portfolio and total addressable market. With a strategic shift toward a recurring revenue model through MSPs, MSSPs and VARs, Intrusion is establishing a sustainable foundation for future performance. Additionally, a clear long-term roadmap for product growth, built on strong core technology assets, positions the company well for continued success.

INTZ’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

INTZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have gained 93.2% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 28.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

