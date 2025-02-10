Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) closed at $1.83 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.55% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

The company's stock has dropped by 37.24% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of Intrusion Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.23, signifying a 155.56% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.03 million, up 47.81% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Intrusion Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Intrusion Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

