Introducing The Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap Index™: Small Caps For the Innovation-Driven Economy of Tomorrow

The Nasdaq Stock Exchange was established in 1971 as the world’s first fully electronic exchange and immediately began attracting IPOs from some of the most innovative companies in the world. In 1985, the Nasdaq-100® Index (NDX®) was launched, tracking 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq. Over the course of several decades, many of the world’s largest companies have gained entry to NDX, including Intel, Apple, Microsoft, Cisco Systems, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, NVIDIA, and Tesla. Investors in products tracking NDX have been handsomely rewarded, with total return performance more than doubling that of the S&P 500 over the span of the past decade and a half (590% vs. 242% respectively, trailing 15 years total returns as of June 30, 2022). A major driver of this outperformance has been an outsized focus by Nasdaq-100 companies on innovation, specifically R&D and other investments into intangible assets. Whether measured by R&D expenditure as reported on company financial statements, by patent filings, or by other methods, the “innovation gap” between the Nasdaq-100 and the S&P 500 has been consistent and substantial, despite the growing overlap between the two indexes.

In August 2020, Nasdaq launched the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index™ (NGX™) to track the next 100 largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq. NGX serves as a natural extension of NDX, from the realm of the biggest large cap Nasdaq innovators into a hybrid of smaller large caps and true midcaps. Its history of constituents is chock-full of storied companies such as Tesla, Netflix, DocuSign and CrowdStrike that have graduated from the ranks of NGX up to NDX. Beyond those two indexes, more than 3,500 other Nasdaq-listed companies exist within the broad-based Nasdaq Composite™. With the inexorable rise of intangible assets in the 21st century, the next logical benchmark to extend the “innovation suite” would have to focus on small-cap companies—but with an intuitive screening process to identify the most innovative subset among them.

The Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap Index (NCX™) was launched on June 7, 2022, to track the performance of 200 Nasdaq-listed companies outside of NDX/NGX. Specifically, NCX’s methodology leverages a third-party dataset built by IPR Strategies1—a leader in the science of patent valuation—to identify the 200 non-NDX/NGX companies listed on Nasdaq that have the highest-valued patent portfolios in relation to their market capitalizations (excluding financials). The index uses equal weighting, and is reconstituted semiannually in June and December with additional quarterly rebalances in March and September. Constituent securities must have minimum market caps of $100 million, minimum three-month average daily traded volume of $1 million, and three months of trading history (i.e. seasoning) to be eligible for inclusion. Beyond excluding financials (based on ICB Industry), REITs and other Open End/Miscellaneous Investment Vehicles listed on Nasdaq are ineligible as well. In addition to common stocks and ordinary shares, American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) are eligible for inclusion.

Let’s first take a look at the composition and recent performance of the index, before analyzing its backtested returns dating back to December 2011; its factor sensitivities; competitive positioning against similar products; and fundamental characteristics.

