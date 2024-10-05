Introducing Robotaxi: A Launch to Ignite the Trillion-Dollar AV Revolution

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Lately, we’ve been all-in on autonomous vehicles (AVs). And while this enthusiasm isn’t new, it’s certainly been fortified by the flood of developments unfurling recently. In fact, we see so much promise in this industry that we’ve been pounding the table on it for days, sharing all about the dawn of the “Age of AVs.” And we’ve covered a lot of ground.

We’ve talked about how self-driving cars are expanding to roads all across America…

Delved into the technology underlying these impressive machines…

We’ve even posited just how autonomous vehicles could create a multi-trillion-dollar economic opportunity.

But we have yet to discuss the particular catalyst that could push this revolution into the next gear.

In fact, believe it or not, that stimulus could arrive in just a few days – on Thursday, Oct. 10, when the world’s richest man is set to shine a spotlight on the AV Revolution.

That afternoon, Tesla CEO Elon Musk will reveal arguably his biggest project ever: the Robotaxi, a fully autonomous Tesla vehicle.

Of course, many of the firm’s current cars have some self-driving features. But none are fully self-driving vehicles.

Robotaxi aims to be just that.

And we suspect its debut could put AVs on the fast track to ubiquity.

What’s So Special About Robotaxi?

Tesla’s Robotaxi aims to be a fully self-driving vehicle that can rely entirely on advanced software and hardware to operate without human intervention.

Sure, Waymo already has cars like this; so does China’s Apollo Go.

But Tesla is trying to do it better than the rest – and we think it could very well succeed.

Moreover, AV firms like Waymo don’t sell their cars to the public. They’re only accessible via ride-hailing services for local transportation.

But Tesla is an automaker first and foremost, which means the Robotaxi may just be the first AV available for purchase.

That’s why we think this debut is such a big deal. It will likely mark the first moment that consumers see a fully autonomous vehicle they can park right in their own driveways.

Not only could that AV turn time spent driving into time spent working or relaxing, but theoretically, it could also transport other folks on its own… and earn its owner extra income.

That is Musk’s vision, at least. He wants to create an autonomous ride-hailing network that Robotaxi owners can leverage. Their cars would transport others, and they’d earn money from those rides.

Pretty cool idea, huh? We think so.

All this and more will likely be on display Oct. 10, when Musk takes the stage at his highly anticipated Robotaxi event.

So, yes, it is a big deal.

But it is also a big deal for a much simpler reason – publicity.

All Eyes on AVs

Right now, so many exciting developments are happening in the autonomous vehicle space.

As we’ve mentioned previously, Waymo is delivering 100,000-plus autonomous rides per week throughout Phoenix, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. It’s also set to expand to Austin, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia within the coming months. Not to mention, it just raised another $5 billion from Alphabet and has announced that its cars will also start driving on freeways in the Phoenix metro area.

Meanwhile, Apollo Go is also apparently delivering around 100,000 autonomous rides per week in various cities throughout China. And it’s looking to aggressively expand, as well.

In Texas, Aurora and Kodiak Robotics aim to put their driverless trucks on public roads to autonomously haul freight by the end of the year. And in Arizona, Uber Eats is tapping Waymo to autonomously fulfill some online food delivery orders.

Clearly, the AV industry is on fire right now. Yet, apart from instances of the tech’s ‘comical’ blunders, I’d bet you aren’t hearing much about it in the mainstream media.

We think Elon Musk has the power to change that.

The Final Word on Musk’s Robotaxi Moment

There is arguably no individual more widely followed than Elon Musk. With nearly 200 million followers on X, he is the platform’s most-followed person.

And this coming Thursday, Oct. 10, that same man will shine a spotlight on the autonomous vehicle industry.

In so doing, he will bring much-needed publicity to all the exciting developments happening in the world of AVs right now.

And that, my friends, could push a flood of money into AV stocks.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

