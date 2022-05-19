Intro to a General Counsel: Danielle Sheer, Commvault

Nasdaq’s Get to Know a General Counsel series highlights the top governance professionals and teams around the world who go the extra mile in driving governance excellence. Discover how leading companies are incorporating good corporate governance into their corporate strategy and achieving meaningful impact.

For this edition, we are joined by Danielle Sheer, Chief Legal Officer (CLO) at Commvault. A strategic leader with profound experience managing complex global data privacy systems, Danielle has repeatedly scaled legal operations for public technology companies, led IPOs and other transformative strategic transactions and counseled leaders and boards on significant governance and shareholder matters.

Prior to joining Commvault, Danielle served as General Counsel at financial technology services company, Bottomline (NASDAQ:EPAY), and at cloud-backup software as a solution (SaaS) solutions provider, Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB). She currently serves on the Board of Directors of LinkSquares, the Leadership Board at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and on the Steering Committee for TechGC.

What is one of your challenges as Chief Legal Officer at Commvault that you look forward to tackling?

Companies are grappling with what our CEO calls “IT Collision.” Data is everywhere, and due to the pandemic, increasingly on remote and personal devices. Add to that the increase in ransomware threats and evolving data and privacy regulations. Who is responsible for managing all of this? The CIO, CISO, or CLO? As a global enterprise leader in intelligent data services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, it is our goal to solve these challenges for our customers, and of course, be at the forefront of best-in-class compliance practices ourselves. This is a timely, significant global challenge for all businesses, and I’m excited to advance Commvault’s dynamic and user-friendly technology offerings to tackle this challenge.

What advice do you have for the next generation of Governance leaders?

Investors are increasingly looking for companies to build environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies to enable long-term substantial growth. The next generation of governance leaders can integrate ESG principles into their organizations, helping their management teams and board of directors make sense of the dynamic and evolving ESG expectations from investors and regulators.

What are your top priorities as Chief Legal Officer at Commvault?

My priorities as CLO of Commvault include:

Supporting our customers with their global compliance and data transformation journeys. Bringing simplicity to process, procedure and compliance to delight customers and achieve everyone’s business goals efficiently. Investing in the next generation of leaders cross-functionally and within the legal and compliance teams to strengthen and support the advancement of all our team members globally.

What has been the most rewarding aspect working as Chief Legal Officer at Commvault?

The most rewarding part of working at Commvault is the ability to solve real-world, relevant problems for global businesses with talented teammates. Commvault has hired so much new talent from all over the world in the past few years, professionals that bring experience from some of the world’s greatest tech companies. One of our CEO’s greatest strengths is building a talented team that can work and win together; I am excited every single day to be part of the Vaulters.

What is one important initiative that you’ve championed or experience that you’ve had throughout your career?

I learned early in my career that what I can accomplish alone pales in comparison to what a team can accomplish together. For a team to succeed, people must be empowered to raise new ideas, execute freely, and have opportunities to continuously learn and develop outside their comfort zone. I personally gravitate towards leaders and teams that live this (as opposed to just saying it), and I practice empowering my team through everything I do as a leader.

My North Star as an executive is to look to the long-term sustainability of the company I serve. The best way for me to do that is provide the tools, investment and coaching for the next generation and give them leadership opportunities along their own professional growth path. Being empowered early in my career made all the difference to who I am as a teammate and a team leader. I’m still young in my career, in my early 40’s, but I spend a lot of my time thinking about when and how I will pass the torch to the next generation. I cannot think of a single more important legacy as a leader than raising a team of professionals who are ready to lead, and then knowing when its time to step aside and let them take what you started to the next level.