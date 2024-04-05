Intro to the Nasdaq Private Capital™ Indexes

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Public equity markets are generally very liquid and transparent. In fact, many of the benchmarks that investors are most familiar with (such as Nasdaq-100®, S&P 500, Dow Jones, etc.) track the performance of publicly traded companies. However, private capital markets, representing around $20tr in assets under management (compared to around $130tr in global public equity market capitalization), have historically lacked transparent, rules-based benchmarks to evaluate private fund managers against. In today’s report, we explore a new solution developed by Nasdaq® that offers investors another way to measure the performance of private capital markets.