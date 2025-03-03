Intrepid Potash Q4 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash (IPI) announced Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$207.05 million, or -$16.04 per share. This compares with -$37.29 million, or -$2.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of -$1.40 million or -$0.11 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $55.80 million from $56.66 million last year.

Intrepid Potash earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$207.05 Mln. vs. -$37.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$16.04 vs. -$2.91 last year. -Revenue: $55.80 Mln vs. $56.66 Mln last year.

