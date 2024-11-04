Intrepid Potash Q3 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Intrepid Potash (IPI) reported Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$1.83 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$7.20 million, or -$0.56 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Intrepid Potash reported adjusted earnings of -$0.31 million or -$0.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $57.55 million from $54.47 million last year.

Intrepid Potash earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$1.83 Mln. vs. -$7.20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.14 vs. -$0.56 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $57.55 Mln vs. $54.47 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.