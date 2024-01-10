Intrepid (IPI) Enters Into Third Amendment to Agreement With XTO

Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI, on Dec 12, 2023, entered into a Third Amendment to the Cooperative Development Agreement with XTO Holdings, LLC and XTO Delaware Basin, LLC, as successors in interest to BOPCO, L.P. The Amendment is effective from Jan 1, 2024.

In consideration of the Amendment, Intrepid received a payment of $45 million from XTO on Jan 2, 2024. This is in addition to the initial $5-million payment received on Dec 12, 2023. The Amendment outlines an additional one-time "Access Fee" of $50 million, payable by XTO within 90 days upon the earlier occurrence of (i) approval of the first new or expanded drilling island in a specified area for XTO's use or (ii) within seven years of the effective date. Intrepid is also entitled to additional payments, up to a maximum of $100 million, as an ‘Access Realization Fee’ for specific drilling activities by XTO.

As part of the agreement, Intrepid commits to supporting and not opposing XTO's development and operation of its oil and gas interests within the Designated Potash Area (DPA).

With the implementation of this Amendment, Intrepid is making progress in achieving its goal of promoting cooperation and optimizing co-development initiatives within the DPA. The received consideration represents a noteworthy advancement in its dedication to delivering lasting value for shareholders. This financial enhancement empowers the company to explore diverse opportunities within its asset portfolio proactively.

Petrie Partners served as the financial advisor to Intrepid in connection with the transactions outlined in the Amendment.

In the past year, IPI’s shares have surged 53.2% compared with the industry’s 23.7% rise in the same period.



Zacks Rank

Intrepid currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

