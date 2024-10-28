News & Insights

Stocks

Intrance Co. Finalizes Stock Repurchase Agreement

October 28, 2024 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Intrance Co., Ltd. (JP:3237) has released an update.

Intrance Co., Ltd. has finalized a forward stock repurchase agreement, involving the acquisition of 1,800,000 shares, representing 3.88% of its total voting rights, from EVO FUND. The agreement, settled in cash, was initially decided at a board meeting in May 2024 and is set to mature in May 2027, with possibilities for an extension.

For further insights into JP:3237 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.