Intrance Co. Finalizes Stock Repurchase Agreement

Intrance Co., Ltd. (JP:3237) has released an update.

Intrance Co., Ltd. has finalized a forward stock repurchase agreement, involving the acquisition of 1,800,000 shares, representing 3.88% of its total voting rights, from EVO FUND. The agreement, settled in cash, was initially decided at a board meeting in May 2024 and is set to mature in May 2027, with possibilities for an extension.

For further insights into JP:3237 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.