inTEST (INTT) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 11.22

The average one-year price target for inTEST (NYSEAM:INTT) has been revised to $11.22 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $10.20 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.53% from the latest reported closing price of $7.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in inTEST. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTT is 0.09%, an increase of 2.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.12% to 9,064K shares. The put/call ratio of INTT is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,449K shares representing 11.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,512K shares , representing a decrease of 4.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 0.10% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 539K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 520K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 476K shares , representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 16.16% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 518K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing a decrease of 12.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 13.59% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 514K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 518K shares , representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTT by 81.78% over the last quarter.

