Intesa Sanpaolo’s Strategic Workforce Transformation

October 23, 2024 — 02:47 pm EDT

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (IT:ISP) has released an update.

Intesa Sanpaolo is set to transform its workforce by facilitating 9,000 voluntary exits by 2027, while simultaneously investing in digital skills and creating 3,500 new jobs to enhance customer service and support growth. This strategic move, part of the bank’s digitalization and AI initiatives, aims to streamline operations and achieve sustainable financial results without social impacts. The plan also involves significant cost savings and aligns with the group’s focus on efficiency and modernization.

