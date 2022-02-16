Intesa Sanpaolo, Nextalia To Create DIGIT'ED For Digital Learning

(RTTNews) - Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY.PK, IITSF.PK) Wednesday said it has reached an agreement with Nextalia SGR, on behalf of the Nextalia Private Equity Fund, to create DIGIT'ED, a digital learning company.

The binding agreement provides for the acquisition of Intesa Sanpaolo Formazione, the Intesa Sanpaolo company focused on training initiatives, by a newly incorporated company.

Confirming the importance of the project, Intesa Sanpaolo will take a 20% stake in DIGIT'ED, in line with the 2022-2025 Business Plan, whereas Nextalia will control the new company.

DIGIT'ED will be engaged in education, training and digital learning. The new company will target both the corporate segment, i.e. large companies, small and medium enterprises, the public administration and professional associations, as well as the consumer segment.

DIGIT'ED's education and training offerings will focus on premier solutions to support the development of specific skills for the digital transition and ecological transition.

Intesa Sanpaolo is expected to contribute specific assets relating to the planning and production of training products and services for Group employees. Personnel from Intesa Sanpaolo will be a particularly important part of the new DIGIT'ED organisation.

As part of the operation, multi-year agreements will be concluded for the exclusive provision of training products and services to both Intesa Sanpaolo Group employees and Group customers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.