Interview: When Cities Embrace Bitcoin With Mayor Scott Conger

Mayor Scott Conger joined the "Bitcoin Magazine Podcast" to discuss how Bitcoin can help his city of Jackson, Tennessee.

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with the mayor of Jackson, Tennessee Scott Conger to discuss his recent interest in Bitcoin. Conger has been the mayor of Jackson for a few years now and is actually the third person in his family to serve in this role. Conger has a very long-term commitment to the community in Jackson and wants to see the best for his city. He sees Bitcoin as an ideal way for his city to secure its financial future as well as to encourage young remote tech workers to lay down roots in Jackson.

The COVID-19 pandemic and remote work have revealed a massive opportunity for small- to medium-sized cities to compete for tech talent and work when they used to be crushed by the major tech hubs, like San Francisco and New York. Conger has been watching Mayor Suarez of Miami closely and taken the cue from him to dive into how embracing Bitcoin can help his city be more competitive.

Keroles and Conger reflected on how bitcoin has been relatively de-risked and how Conger’s education into Bitcoin taught him more about what is wrong with the current system.

Please enjoy this wide-ranging conversation Mayor Scott Conger!

