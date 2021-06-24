Interview: Mass Bitcoin Adoption In Latin America

Three CEOs of Bitcoin-related projects in Latin America discussed impending adoption in the region.

Following the historic news of El Salvador declaring bitcoin as legal tender, “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast” host Christian Keroles sat down with three CEOs of prominent Bitcoin-related projects in South America to react to the news as well as discuss Bitcoin adoption across Latin America.

Diego Gutierrez-Zaldivar, CEO of IOV Labs and RSK; Mauricio Tovar, CEO of Tropykus Finance; and Max Cajurzaa, CEO of the Money on Chain protocol all lent their experience in both building Bitcoin projects and educating users about Bitcoin.

They covered the challenges they face and tremendous progress that has been made so far. The panel spent time discussing how broken the legacy financial infrastructure is in South American countries and how RSK is serving as a permissionless financial stack for users in Latin America and across the globe. We are starting to see major ecommerce sites leveraging both bitcoin and stable assets built on RSK and Money on Chain, as well.

Next, the group took time to break down the El Salvador situation and give their opinions on Article 7 and other aspects of how this bill was implemented. The group tended to favor the bill, whereas many critics have shared mixed opinions over specific implementation details. Finally, the panel speculated on which countries are likely to be next, discussed the nuances around Panama’s “crypto bill” and much more.

Please enjoy this informative deep dive on Bitcoin adoption in Latin America!

