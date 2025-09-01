Markets

Intertek Acquires Envirolab

September 01, 2025 — 04:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Intertek Group plc announced the acquisition of Envirolab, a provider of environmental testing and analysis in Australia. Envirolab's test offering includes soil, water, air, materials, biological and chemical substances, PFAS and other emerging contaminants, supporting clients across critical end-markets including government, industrials, infrastructure, natural resources, energy and construction. The business has five laboratories in Australia and New Zealand, and generated revenues of 28 million pounds in the financial year ended June 2025.

André Lacroix, Intertek's CEO, said: "Envirolab will provide Intertek with a high-quality environmental laboratory business in Australia."

