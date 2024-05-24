News & Insights

Interra Copper Advances BC Exploration Projects

May 24, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Interra Copper Corp (TSE:IMCX) has released an update.

Interra Copper Corp. has provided updates on its Rip and Thane copper projects in British Columbia, highlighting ongoing exploration efforts and management changes. The Rip project, located near other prolific Cu-Mo porphyry deposits, is currently undergoing exploration including airborne magnetic and Induced-Polarization surveys to refine historical geophysical anomalies associated with copper alteration.

