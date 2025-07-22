Interpublic Group Launches Agentic Systems for Commerce to Enhance Brand Performance with AI and Automation

Interpublic Group launched Agentic Systems for Commerce, enhancing brands' commerce management with AI and data-driven insights.

Interpublic Group has officially launched Agentic Systems for Commerce (ASC), a new solution aimed at helping brands effectively navigate the complexities of the commerce ecosystem using automation and AI. This service utilizes Interpublic’s proprietary agentic system, enhanced by data from Intelligence Node, to extract actionable insights at the product and competitor levels, including factors like pricing and inventory. Already being piloted by nearly two dozen brands with promising results indicating double-digit increases in sales and impressions, ASC is set to transform sales and marketing practices from reactive to adaptive strategies. Dr. Jeriad Zoghby will lead this initiative, emphasizing the need for integrated systems that can autonomously respond to market signals. CEO Philippe Krakowsky highlighted ASC's potential to create a new revenue stream for Interpublic while equipping brands to succeed in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Potential Positives

Interpublic Group has launched Agentic Systems for Commerce (ASC), enhancing its capabilities in managing complex commerce ecosystems through automation and AI, positioning the company as a leader in innovative marketing solutions.

ASC has demonstrated strong early momentum, with nearly two dozen brands already piloting the system, achieving double-digit improvements in impressions and sales, indicating immediate market validation and client demand.

The initiative reflects Interpublic's strategic focus on leveraging AI to create new revenue streams and expand beyond traditional marketing communications, showcasing its commitment to innovation and adapting to market needs.

The acquisition of Intelligence Node fuels ASC's capabilities, highlighting Interpublic's proactive approach in integrating advanced technologies to provide clients with comprehensive, data-driven insights.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights the dependency on the new ASC technology and AI capabilities, which may raise concerns about the company's resilience and ability to compete without these advanced tools.

The statement mentions that ASC is being piloted by "almost two dozen brands" but does not provide details on the potential risks or challenges these brands may face during the implementation, which could imply uncertainty in the adoption process.

While double-digit improvements in impressions and sales are mentioned, the lack of specific data or case studies raises questions about the reliability and overall effectiveness of the new offering, leaving potential clients skeptical.

FAQ

What is Agentic Systems for Commerce (ASC)?

ASC is a new offering from Interpublic Group designed to help brands manage complex commerce ecosystems using automation and AI.

How does ASC improve commerce performance?

ASC leverages Interpublic's proprietary system and data from Intelligence Node to provide actionable intelligence for optimizing sales and margins.

Who is leading the ASC initiative?

Dr. Jeriad Zoghby, Chief Commerce Strategy Officer at Interpublic, is leading the ASC initiative.

What results have brands seen with ASC?

Brands piloting ASC have reported double-digit improvements in impressions and sales.

What strategic moves has Interpublic made to support ASC?

Interpublic appointed Yaniv Sarig as the Global Head of AI Commerce and acquired Intelligence Node to enhance commerce intelligence capabilities.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IPG insiders have traded $IPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN TOBI JOHNSON (CFO) sold 21,427 shares for an estimated $574,672

ANDREW BONZANI (EVP, General Counsel) sold 21,130 shares for an estimated $566,706

CHRISTOPHER F CARROLL (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $241,380

$IPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 296 institutional investors add shares of $IPG stock to their portfolio, and 387 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/27/2025

$IPG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IPG recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IPG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.25.

Here are some recent targets:

David Karnovsky from JP Morgan set a target price of $33.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Julien Roch from Barclays set a target price of $27.5 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Jason Bazinet from Citigroup set a target price of $35.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Adam Berlin from UBS set a target price of $27.0 on 02/13/2025

New York, NY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Interpublic Group



(NYSE: IPG) today announced the launch of Agentic Systems for Commerce (ASC), a new offering designed to help brands manage the scaled and complex commerce ecosystem in ways that are not possible without automation and artificial intelligence. To optimize commerce performance, ASC leverages Interpublic’s proprietary agentic system and is powered by data from Intelligence Node, the transaction data company Interpublic acquired earlier this year.





ASC captures data signals for every product and its competitors, including at the SKU and store level, generating actionable intelligence from insights into consumer searches, digital shelf position, product page content, pricing, and inventory levels, and enabling brands to optimize sales and margin performance across digital commerce channels. The new offering will be led by Dr. Jeriad Zoghby, Chief Commerce Strategy Officer at Interpublic, who joined IPG from Accenture in 2023 and has deep experience with the design and integration of large-scale enterprise systems across a variety of sectors.





ASC is already being piloted by almost two dozen brands with results to date that have shown double-digit improvements in impressions and sales.





"Agentic Systems for Commerce can help brands compete and succeed in an evolving and demanding marketplace and flatten the cost curve associated with the complex commerce landscape," said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO at Interpublic. "We believe ASC can become a new revenue stream for us, and it’s another way in which we can use AI to scale our expertise and expand our business beyond our core capabilities of marketing communications and media, into solution sets that deliver quantifiable results.”





"We're seeing strong early momentum with ASC," said Dr. Zoghby. "Over 20 CPG brands have already deployed our agentic commerce system. This quick adoption demonstrates our clients' recognition that today's commerce environment demands more than tools, even AI-enabled ones. They need integrated agentic systems that autonomously capture market-wide signals, identify performance opportunities, and execute in real time, enabling brands to move with the speed, precision, and enterprise agility this new era demands."





To support initiatives such as this one, earlier this year Interpublic appointed Yaniv Sarig as the Global Head of AI Commerce and completed the strategic acquisition of Intelligence Node, whose market-wide, real-time signal capabilities power the commerce intelligence and activation at the core of the offering.





ASC marks a foundational shift for sales and marketing teams from standalone tools to intelligent systems, allowing brands to move from reactive to adaptive operations, with unified, financially aligned performance across the entire commerce ecosystem.





# # #







About Interpublic







Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (



www.interpublic.com



) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.













# # #







Contact Information







Tom Cunningham





(Press)





(212) 704-1326





Jerry Leshne





(Analysts, Investors)





(212) 704-1439



