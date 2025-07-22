Interpublic Group Delivers Record Margins in Q2

Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) reported second-quarter results on July 22, highlighted by a 3.5% organic revenue decrease and a record 18.1% adjusted EBITDA margin. The company confirmed progress on its merger with Omnicom and projected a 1%-2% decline in full-year organic net revenue for 2025. However, it forecast full-year adjusted EBITDA margin for 2025 well above the prior 16.6% guidance. Key insights below detail execution of strategic transformation, AI-driven operational scale, and merger-related milestones that shape the long-term investment thesis.

IPG transformation accelerates margin expansion

Adjusted EBITDA reached $393.7 million in Q2, and the company delivered a 350 basis-point year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin, driven by deeper structural cost reductions and operational consolidation. Headcount declined approximately 6% compared to Q2 2024, reaching 51,300, and restructuring charges totaled $118 million, with a projected annualized structural savings run rate above $300 million.

"Our fully adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 18.1%, which is an increase of 350 basis points from a year ago. That strong result is ahead of plan and is consistent with our conviction that there's continued opportunity for margin and cash flow growth in our business. I want to acknowledge and thank our teams around the world for their focus, professionalism, and high level of execution on our strategic transformation program, which continues."

— Ellen Johnson, CFO

Evidence of margin expansion in the second quarter, despite a year-over-year revenue decline, demonstrates management's effective execution and suggests continued long-term leverage as cost discipline and centralization initiatives become permanent features of the operating model.

IPG leverages AI to create new revenue streams and efficiencies

Management cited rapid adoption of the proprietary Interact AI platform, with more than half of employees using it and 40% of employees engaging with it daily, supporting automation of marketing workflows and data-driven client solutions. ASC (Agentic Systems for Commerce), the latest AI-powered commerce tool, was piloted by nearly two dozen clients and delivered double-digit percentage lifts in impressions and sales during pilots; Interact processed over 1 million prompts, creating over 10,000 purpose-built AI agents year to date.

"Interact delivers significant value by democratizing data and making AI accessible and scalable across our agencies, operational teams, brands, and partners. … All of this is in support of areas of the business that were not as far along on their data and AI journeys 12 months ago as early adopters, such as our media business. … ASC is already being piloted by almost two dozen of our global clients, with results to date that have shown double-digit improvements in impressions and sales. We believe products like ASC can become a new revenue stream for us."

— Philippe Krakowsky, CEO

Accelerating AI integration is creating operational leverage and opening new SaaS-like, outcome-based, and performance-driven compensation opportunities that can diversify revenues and strengthen long-term competitive positioning.

IPG advances Omnicom merger with minimal client attrition, regulatory clearance

The company's merger with Omnicom advanced toward a second-half 2025 close, having secured FTC clearance in the U.S.; client support and business performance remained stable despite competitive speculation. Share buybacks totaled $98 million ($188 million year to date), constrained only by the $325 million annual cap imposed by the merger agreement on share repurchases.

"We've now secured antitrust clearance in all but four of the jurisdictions required, having been cleared in Australia last week. Importantly, this includes FTC clearance in the U.S., which took place in late June. We therefore remain solidly on track to see the transaction completed in the second half of the year. Notwithstanding noise from certain competitors about distractions or inward focus, since the acquisition was announced, we've never lost sight of the needs of our clients and the teams that deliver value to marketers around the world."

— Philippe Krakowsky, CEO

Looking ahead

Management confirmed guidance for a 1%-2% decrease in organic net revenue for 2025, anticipating flat sequential results in the third and fourth quarters. The Omnicom transaction remains on track to close in the second half. No quantitative 2026 targets or structural merger synergies were specifically disclosed in this call.

