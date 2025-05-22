Interpublic Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 per Share

Interpublic Group declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, payable June 16, 2025.
Quiver AI Summary
Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on June 16, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 2, 2025. The company, known for its creative marketing solutions and home to numerous global brands, reported total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024 and is part of the S&P 500.
Potential Positives
- The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share indicates strong financial health and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.
- The dividend payout is scheduled for June 16, 2025, demonstrating the company's stable cash flow and financial planning.
- IPG's position as an S&P 500 company underscores its reputation and stability in the market.
Potential Negatives
- The dividend payout of $0.33 per share may be perceived as insufficient or disappointing to investors who expected a higher dividend, indicating potential financial challenges.
- The announcement does not include any details on the company's growth or profitability, which could raise concerns among investors about its financial health and future prospects.
- Despite the substantial revenue reported in 2024, there is no mention of how current market conditions may affect future earnings, leaving uncertainty about the company's stability.
FAQ
What is the quarterly dividend declared by Interpublic Group?
Interpublic Group has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock.
When will the dividend be paid?
The dividend will be payable on June 16, 2025.
Who will receive the dividend payment?
Holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025, will receive the dividend payment.
What is the total revenue of Interpublic Group in 2024?
Interpublic Group reported a total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.
What types of services does Interpublic Group provide?
Interpublic Group provides a range of marketing solutions driven by data and creativity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$IPG Insider Trading Activity
$IPG insiders have traded $IPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELLEN TOBI JOHNSON (CFO) sold 21,427 shares for an estimated $574,672
- ANDREW BONZANI (EVP, General Counsel) sold 21,130 shares for an estimated $566,706
- CHRISTOPHER F CARROLL (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $241,380
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$IPG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $IPG stock to their portfolio, and 462 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 10,982,884 shares (-84.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $298,295,129
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 8,397,503 shares (-78.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $228,076,181
- BLACK CREEK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 7,566,687 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $212,018,569
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 4,832,468 shares (-65.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $131,249,830
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,871,141 shares (+149.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,140,189
- FIDUCIARY MANAGEMENT INC /WI/ removed 3,829,475 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $107,301,889
- STATE STREET CORP added 3,279,872 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,081,323
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$IPG Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IPG, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IPG forecast page.
Full Release
New York, NY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Interpublic Group
(NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.33 per share, payable on June 16, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.
# # #
About Interpublic
Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (
www.interpublic.com
) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.
# # #
Contact Information
Tom Cunningham
(Press)
(212) 704-1326
Jerry Leshne
(Analysts, Investors)
(212) 704-1439
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.