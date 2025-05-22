Interpublic Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 per Share

Interpublic Group declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, payable June 16, 2025.

Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock, which will be paid on June 16, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 2, 2025. The company, known for its creative marketing solutions and home to numerous global brands, reported total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024 and is part of the S&P 500.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share indicates strong financial health and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payout is scheduled for June 16, 2025, demonstrating the company's stable cash flow and financial planning.

IPG's position as an S&P 500 company underscores its reputation and stability in the market.

Potential Negatives

The dividend payout of $0.33 per share may be perceived as insufficient or disappointing to investors who expected a higher dividend, indicating potential financial challenges.



The announcement does not include any details on the company's growth or profitability, which could raise concerns among investors about its financial health and future prospects.



Despite the substantial revenue reported in 2024, there is no mention of how current market conditions may affect future earnings, leaving uncertainty about the company's stability.

FAQ

What is the quarterly dividend declared by Interpublic Group?

Interpublic Group has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock.

When will the dividend be paid?

The dividend will be payable on June 16, 2025.

Who will receive the dividend payment?

Holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025, will receive the dividend payment.

What is the total revenue of Interpublic Group in 2024?

Interpublic Group reported a total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.

What types of services does Interpublic Group provide?

Interpublic Group provides a range of marketing solutions driven by data and creativity.

$IPG Insider Trading Activity

$IPG insiders have traded $IPG stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELLEN TOBI JOHNSON (CFO) sold 21,427 shares for an estimated $574,672

ANDREW BONZANI (EVP, General Counsel) sold 21,130 shares for an estimated $566,706

CHRISTOPHER F CARROLL (SVP, Controller & CAO) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $241,380

$IPG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 308 institutional investors add shares of $IPG stock to their portfolio, and 462 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$IPG Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IPG in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/24/2025

Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

Full Release



New York, NY, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Interpublic Group



(NYSE: IPG) today announced that the company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on IPG common stock of $0.33 per share, payable on June 16, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.





About Interpublic







Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (



www.interpublic.com



) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.7 billion in 2024.













Contact Information







Tom Cunningham





(Press)





(212) 704-1326





Jerry Leshne





(Analysts, Investors)





(212) 704-1439



