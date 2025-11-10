Markets
IPG

Interpublic Group Of Companies Q3 Profit Climbs

November 10, 2025 — 07:54 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG) reported that its net income available to common stockholders for the third quarter climbed to $124.2 million or $0.34 per share from $20.1 million or $0.05 per share last year.

Total revenue for the quarter declined to $2.494 billion from $2.629 billion last year.

Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $0.73 per share and revenues of $2.19 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

IPG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.