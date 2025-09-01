Interpreting Veeva (VEEV) International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Veeva Systems' (VEEV) international operations for the quarter ending July 2025? Given the extensive global presence of this provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

In our recent assessment of VEEV's quarterly performance, we discovered notable trends in its overseas revenue sections, which are typically modeled and scrutinized by Wall Street analysts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $789.08 million, marking an increase of 16.7% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting VEEV's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

A Dive into VEEV's International Revenue Trends

Europe generated $232.74 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 29.5% of the total. This represented a surprise of +5.86% compared to the $219.86 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe accounted for $217.1 million (28.6%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $198.32 million (29.3%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $70.13 million in revenue, making up 8.9% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $72.32 million, this meant a surprise of -3.03%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $65.37 million, or 8.6%, in the previous quarter, and $64.88 million, or 9.6%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $18.2 million came from Middle East, Africa, and Latin America during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 2.3%. This represented a surprise of -2.2% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $18.61 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $17.1 million, or 2.3%, and $17.02 million, or 2.5%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Veeva, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $791.33 million, reflecting an increase of 13.2% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 28% or $221.36 million, Asia Pacific 9.2% or $72.91 million and Middle East, Africa, and Latin America 2.4% or $18.67 million.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $3.14 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 14.3% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are projected to be 28.2% ($884.39 million), 9.1% ($284.15 million) and 2.3% ($73.25 million) of the total revenue, in that order.

Wrapping Up

Relying on international markets for revenues, Veeva faces both prospects and perils. Thus, tracking the company's international revenue trends is essential for accurately projecting its future trajectory.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Emphasizing a company's shifting earnings prospects is a key aspect of our approach at Zacks, especially since research has proven its substantial influence on a stock's price in the short run. This correlation is positively aligned, meaning that improved earnings projections tend to boost the stock's price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Veeva currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Exploring Recent Trends in Stock Price

Over the past month, the stock has lost 4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 1.6% increase. The Zacks Medical sector, of which Veeva is a part, has risen 3.2% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 5.7% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 9.7% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 3.4%

