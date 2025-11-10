Interpreting Celsius (CELH) International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc.'s (CELH) international operations during the quarter that concluded in September 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into CELH's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $725.11 million, marking an increase of 172.9% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting CELH's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Exploring CELH's International Revenue Patterns

Europe accounted for 2.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $17.69 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -14.58%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $20.71 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $18.3 million (2.5%) and $16.24 million (6.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Other International generated $1.91 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 0.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of -14.48% compared to the $2.23 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other International accounted for $2.12 million (0.3%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $1.79 million (0.7%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Asia-Pacific contributed $3.52 million in revenue, making up 0.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 million, this meant a surprise of +121.96%. Looking back, Asia-Pacific contributed $4.38 million, or 0.6%, in the previous quarter, and $0.59 million, or 0.2%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Celsius, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $678.17 million, reflecting an increase of 104.2% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe is anticipated to contribute 2.8% or $18.65 million, Other International 0.4% or $2.67 million and Asia-Pacific 0.4% or $2.81 million.

For the full year, a total revenue of $2.47 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 81.9% from the year before. The revenues from Europe, Other International and Asia-Pacific are expected to make up 3.2%, 0.4%, and 0.4% of this total, corresponding to $78.43 million, $9.15 million, and $10.59 million, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Celsius' reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Celsius currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Celsius Holdings Inc.'s Recent Stock Price Trends

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 31.6% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted an increase of 0.3%. The Zacks Consumer Staples sector, Celsius' industry group, has descended 1% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 27.5% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 6.4% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has declined by 5.9% during this interval.

