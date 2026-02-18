Interparfums Q4 Earnings Coming Up: Is There a Beat in Store?

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR is likely to register a bottom-line decrease when it reports fourth-quarter 2025 earnings on Feb. 24. The consensus mark for earnings has moved up 5 cents in the past 30 days to 78 cents per share, indicating a 4.9% decrease from 82 cents reported in the year-ago quarter. IPAR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average.

Interparfums, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Interparfums, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Interparfums, Inc. Quote

Things to Know Ahead of IPAR’s Q4 Earnings

Interparfums has been benefiting from steady momentum driven by product innovation and a robust pipeline of new launches across key brands. The company has also been expanding its digital and e-commerce presence, with fragrance sales accelerating across online platforms and social commerce channels. Continued strength in travel retail and targeted pricing actions, along with supply-chain optimization initiatives aimed at improving efficiency, position Interparfums favorably heading into the to-be-reported quarter.



At the same time, IPAR continues to face a challenging operating environment marked by retailer destocking and lingering macroeconomic uncertainty. Ongoing investments in advertising and promotional activities, along with tariff-related pressures and foreign-exchange volatility, are expected to have weighed on margins and marred the bottom line in the fourth quarter. We expect gross margin to decrease 390 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Taking a Look at IPAR’s Q4 Sales

Interparfums recently came out with the sales results for the fourth quarter of 2025, citing strength in its brands and innovation pipeline. The company achieved a 7% increase in net sales, reaching $386 million, marking its best-ever fourth-quarter performance. On a full-year basis, too, net sales reached a record $1.489 billion, supported by currency tailwinds and growth across a broad portfolio of prestige and luxury fragrance brands.



Europe-based net sales were $233 million in the fourth quarter, a 9% increase from the prior period, including 4% organic growth and a 4% benefit from foreign exchange. Full year European sales rose 7% compared with 2024 on a reported basis and 4% organically.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, Interparfums’ U.S. based net sales reached $155 million, indicating a 4% year-over-year increase, supported by growth from GUESS and Donna Karan/DKNY, as well as stronger contributions from Roberto Cavalli and MCM. For the full year, U.S. sales totaled $482 million, a 6% decline from $511 million in 2024. When excluding the impact of the discontinued Dunhill license, the full-year decline for U.S. operations was 3%.

Earnings Whispers for IPAR Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Interparfums this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Interparfums currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +2.56%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

More Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are a few other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Dollar General Corporation DG currently has an Earnings ESP of +16.26% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DG’s upcoming quarter’s earnings per share is pegged at $1.57, implying a 6.6% year-over-year decline. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $10.74 billion, which indicates an increase of 4.3% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. Dollar General delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA has an Earnings ESP of +1.63% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s upcoming quarter’s earnings is pegged at $7.93 per share, implying a decline of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s actual.



For Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at $3.82 billion, which indicates an increase of 9.6% from the year-ago quarter’s actual. ULTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.7%, on average.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its upcoming quarter’s revenues is pegged at $2.60 billion, indicating a 6.8% decline from the reported figure in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ earnings is pegged at $1.75 per share, implying a 16.3% decline from the year-ago quarter’s actual. BBWI delivered a negative trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.5%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dollar General Corporation (DG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.