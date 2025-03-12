Interparfums Plans Ambitious 2025 Growth Despite Global Challenges

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR has achieved remarkable success, marking its best year ever in 2024 with a 10% increase in net sales, reaching $1.452 billion. The company is experiencing strong growth across its major brands, and with bold product launches planned for 2025, it aims to continue this momentum. Strategic marketing initiatives and partnerships are expected to further boost brand visibility. However, despite the thriving fragrance market, Interparfums faces potential risks, including rising operating costs and concerns over tariffs, which could affect its future performance.

Brand Strength Fuels IPAR’s Growth

Interparfums is reaping the benefits from the strength of its brand portfolio. The company’s top six brands, which account for about 70% of total sales, rose 5% in the fourth quarter of 2024, while newcomers, Lacoste and Roberto Cavalli, contributed 8% to sales growth. As a result, Interparfums achieved a 10% increase in net sales, reaching $362 million, marking its best-ever fourth-quarter performance.



The company saw solid growth, driven by strong demand for its key brands. GUESS, Interparfums’ top-performing U.S.-based brand, is on track to become the third-largest brand, with expected annual sales exceeding $200 million soon, supported by the brand’s growing momentum and the strength of the partnership. Europe-based quarterly net sales were $214 million, a 6% increase driven by the strong performance of Jimmy Choo, the addition of Lacoste and effective execution across smaller brands. Interparfums’ U.S.-based net sales reached $149 million, up 16% in the quarter, fueled by strong performances from GUESS, Donna Karan/DKNY and the addition of Roberto Cavalli.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IPAR’s Ambitious Plans for 2025

Interparfums is on track to launch an exciting lineup of bold new fragrances designed to elevate its brand portfolio for 2025. From blockbuster releases to signature collections and premium scent extensions, the company is crafting high-quality, long-lasting fragrances that cater to the evolving preferences of modern consumers. Management will debut blockbuster fragrances for Ferragamo, Rochas and Roberto Cavalli, further expanding these prestigious brands. In addition, Interparfums will launch an exclusive fragrance duo for Karl Lagerfeld and unveil new collections for DKNY, MCM and Ungaro. GUESS Iconic for Men is scheduled for a spring 2025 release, adding to the brand’s strong portfolio.



Beyond new launches, the company is also expanding its best-selling fragrance lines. A significant milestone in 2025 will be the launch of Solferino, Interparfums’ first proprietary fragrance brand. With a robust pipeline of innovative products and strategic brand expansions, Interparfums is well-positioned to capture even more market share in the growing fragrance industry.

IPAR's Marketing Strategy Fuels Brand Success

Interparfums has strategically enhanced its advertising efforts, particularly on social media platforms. The brand’s expansion into user-generated content, combined with effective influencer partnerships, drives consumer engagement and brand loyalty. These innovative marketing initiatives align with trends in digital engagement, placing Interparfums at the forefront of industry shifts in consumer behavior. This approach not only boosts brand recognition but also builds long-term equity in an increasingly digital marketplace.

Challenges Facing Interparfums

Despite Interparfums’ impressive growth, the company is encountering challenges that could impact its profitability. In 2024, its selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses accounted for 44.7% of net sales, reflecting a 10 basis point increase from the previous year. Significant investments in advertising and promotion (A&P), totaling $281 million — up 7% from 2023 — are aimed at boosting brand awareness and maintaining competitiveness. While these investments are expected to support long-term growth, they may exert pressure on short-term profits.



Interparfums also faces potential risks from rising tariffs. The company sources key fragrance components from multiple regions, particularly China, and relies on imported materials like plastic and metal caps. With potential tariff increases in 2025, production costs could rise, especially if alternative supply chain solutions are less cost-effective. These factors could impact the company’s profitability as it navigates a complex global trade environment.

Looking to 2025: Interparfums Poised for Success

As the fragrance market continues to flourish, Interparfums is poised for sustained growth in 2025. With major brands achieving strong sales and a series of exciting product launches on the horizon, the company is well-positioned to expand its reach. Despite economic uncertainty and unfavorable foreign exchange impacts, management remains confident about its 2025 guidance, estimating net sales of $1.51 billion and earnings per share of $5.35, both indicating a 4% year-over-year increase.



The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have gained 9.6% in the past six months against the industry’s decline of 4.4%.

Stocks Looking Red Hot

Urban Outfitters URBN, a fashion lifestyle specialty retailer, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). URBN delivered an average earnings surprise of 28.4% in the trailing four quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 6% from the year-ago figure.



Nordstrom, Inc. JWN currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. JWN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 26.1%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JWN’s fiscal 2026 sales indicates a rise of 1.9% from the year-ago period’s levels.



Deckers DECK, a footwear and accessories dealer, currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). DECK delivered an average earnings surprise of 36.8% in the trailing four quarters.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current financial-year sales indicates growth of 15.6% from the year-ago figure.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.