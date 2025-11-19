Interparfums Maps Out 2026 Strategy Amid Momentum Building for 2027

Interparfums, Inc. IPAR has issued an initial outlook for 2026, signaling a measured year ahead as it prepares for a stronger acceleration in 2027. The company expects net sales of approximately $1.48 billion, a marginal increase from the $1.47 billion projected for 2025. Earnings per share are anticipated to come in at $4.85, representing a 5% decline from the prior year’s estimate of $5.12, reflecting the absence of 2025’s one-time tax benefits and the added pressure of tariffs.



The company indicated that 2026 will function as a strategic consolidation period. Persistent macroeconomic softness and continued inventory destocking across retail channels are expected to weigh on the fragrance market. Nonetheless, favorable foreign exchange trends and momentum from newer brands are expected to help offset the impact of the expiring Boucheron license at the end of 2025.

IPAR’s Portfolio Strategy and Global Product Plans

Interparfums intends to use 2026 as a year to strengthen the brand platform, directing increased investment toward emerging labels such as Off-White and Longchamp ahead of its planned 2027 rollout. The company will also support new launches across Solferino, Annick Goutal and other core lines. Although these initiatives may place temporary pressure on margins, Interparfums expects pricing actions and operational discipline to help absorb tariff-related impacts and other cost pressures.



Within its European operations, the company is preparing a broad range of product extensions and new releases. Scheduled introductions include updated men’s and women’s fragrances for Coach and fresh expansions within Lacoste’s Original and L.12.12 franchises.



Additional launches are planned for Jimmy Choo, Montblanc’s Legend line, Rochas, Karl Lagerfeld, Van Cleef & Arpels, and Lanvin. Solferino is set to grow its presence with the entry into 50 additional retail locations, while redesigned Goutal fragrances will begin distribution in 2026.



In the United States, the company will add a new men’s offering under GUESS Iconic and expand the Cashmere portfolio with Cashmere & Rose Absolu. Roberto Cavalli will introduce new duos within the Just Cavalli and Marbleous lines and Ferragamo is preparing both a new collection and updates to Signorina and Fiamma.



The product slate will also include special editions, such as a 50th-anniversary release for MCM, enhancements to the MCM Eau de Parfum line and new additions across the Oscar de la Renta Esprit and New York series.

IPAR Stock Past Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

IPAR Positioning for 2027 and Beyond

This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company emphasized that 2026 investments are designed to set up a strong launch cycle in 2027, particularly for brands such as Montblanc, GUESS, Ferragamo and Cavalli. Interparfums expects the broader economic environment to improve toward the end of 2026, providing a more supportive backdrop for growth.



With a pipeline of major introductions planned and a strategy centered around rebuilding momentum, the company views 2027 as a year positioned for accelerated and more profitable expansion.



Shares of the company have lost 24.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 6.9%.

Other Key Picks

We have highlighted three other top-ranked stocks, namely Alto Ingredients Inc. ALTO, Steven Madden, Ltd. SHOO and Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. REYN.



Alto Ingredients is focused on products which includes Health, Home & Beauty, Food & Beverage, Essential Ingredients and Renewable Fuels. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ALTO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 81.7%, on average. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current financial-year earnings indicates growth of 78.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figures.



Steven Madden designs, sources, markets and sells fashion-forward branded and private-label footwear, accessories, handbags and apparel. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steven Madden’s current financial-year earnings and revenues implies a decline of 40.1% and growth of 10.3%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. SHOO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.3%.



Reynolds is a consumer-branded and private-label products company. It carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Reynolds’ current financial-year earnings and revenues implies declines of 2.4% and 0.2%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. REYN delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.6%.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Interparfums, Inc. (IPAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.