Interparfums, Inc. and Coach Extend Fragrance Partnership Through 2031

Interparfums extends its partnership with Coach for fragrance licensing until June 2031, following successful sales growth.

Interparfums, Inc. announced an extension of its partnership with Coach to produce and distribute fragrances under the Coach brand until June 30, 2031. This renewal follows the success of their fragrance lines, which saw sales surge from under €10 million in 2015 to nearly €190 million in 2024. The partnership, originally set to expire in 2026, will include the launch of two new flanker fragrances in 2025. Philippe Benacin, Chairman and CEO, expressed confidence in the brand's ongoing growth, highlighting its strong appeal to both male and female consumers. Interparfums continues to operate as a significant player in the prestige fragrance market, managing a diverse portfolio of luxury brands.

Potential Positives

Interparfums has successfully extended its partnership with Coach until June 2031, ensuring continued revenue from the fragrance line.

Sales of Coach fragrances have dramatically increased from less than €10m in 2015 to nearly €190m in 2024, demonstrating strong market demand and brand growth.

The announcement of two significant new flankers for the Coach line set to launch in 2025 indicates ongoing innovation and expansion in product offerings.

Interparfums reported consolidated sales of €880m in 2024 and maintains a robust operating margin of 20%, highlighting financial stability and operational efficiency.

Potential Negatives

Extending the partnership with Coach until 2031 may create dependence on a single brand for a significant portion of Interparfums' revenue, potentially increasing risk if Coach's brand performance declines.

The reliance on a forward-looking statement regarding the brand's growth could create expectations that may not materialize, leading to investor disappointment.

The press release does not disclose any potential challenges or risks associated with the extended partnership or new product launches, which may lead to concerns about transparency and risk management.

FAQ

What companies are involved in the extended fragrance partnership?

The partnership involves Coach and Interparfums, Inc., specifically its subsidiary Interparfums SA.

How long is the new fragrance partnership extended?

The partnership has been extended until June 30, 2031, for an additional five years.

What are the sales figures for Coach fragrances?

Coach fragrance sales increased from less than €10 million in 2015 to nearly €190 million in 2024.

What new products can we expect from the partnership in 2025?

Two significant new flankers for the Coach fragrance line will be launched in 2025.

Who is the CEO of Interparfums, Inc.?

The CEO of Interparfums, Inc. is Philippe Benacin.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$IPAR Insider Trading Activity

$IPAR insiders have traded $IPAR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IPAR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PELAYO FREDERIC GARCIA (Exec. VP & COO Interparfums SA) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $532,140 .

. GILBERT HARRISON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 300 shares for an estimated $39,045.

$IPAR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 123 institutional investors add shares of $IPAR stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



NEW YORK, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: IPAR) announced that its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, issued the following news release today.









COACH AND INTERPARFUMS EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP IN THE













UNIVERSE OF FRAGRANCES UNTIL JUNE 2031









In 2015, Coach and Interparfums signed an exclusive worldwide license agreement for the creation, the manufacturing and the distribution of fragrances under the Coach brand until June 30, 2026.





Thanks primarily to the successful launches of



Coach



and



Coach Dreams



men’s and women’s lines, sales of Coach fragrances increased from less than €10m in 2015 to nearly €190m in 2024.





In this context, the two companies have decided to renew their partnership for an additional five-year period, thereby extending the license until June 30, 2031.





Two significant new flankers for the



Coach



line will be launched in 2025. This marks continued pursuit of worldwide development for the brand in the perfumes sector.





Philippe Benacin, Chairman and CEO commented: “



In less than ten years, we have succeeded in building a legitimate and coherent fragrance offering based on a high-quality brand name recognized for both its image and its products. We are extremely ambitious and confident in the brand’s continuing growth in the short, medium and long-term, especially driven by its gender complementarity, with equal popularity for men’s and women’s fragrances



.”







About Interparfums







SA







:







Founded by Philippe Benacin and Jean Madar in 1982, Interparfums develops, manufactures and distributes prestige perfumes and cosmetics as the exclusive worldwide licensee for Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, Moncler, Montblanc and Van Cleef & Arpels. The company is also the owner of Lanvin fragrances and the Rochas brand. With products sold in over 100 countries worldwide through a selective distribution network, in 2024 Interparfums had consolidated sales of €880m, accompanied by an operating margin of 20% and €180m in cash and cash equivalents. Interparfums is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange with a market capitalization in excess of €3 billion.







Contacts:







Philippe Benacin





Chairman - Chief Executive Officer





Philippe Santi





Executive Vice President





Cyril Levy-Pey





Corporate Communications Manager





+ 33 (0)1 53 77 00 00







www.interparfums.fr









About Coach:







Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last—for you to be yourself in. Coach is a Tapestry, Inc. brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.







Press Inquiries:







Amanda Garcia Santana





Global Head of PR & Talent Relations







agarciasantana@coach.com







Brooke Hudson





Director, Global Public Relations







bhudson@coach.com









About Interparfums, Inc.:







Operating in the global fragrance business since 1982, Interparfums, Inc. produces and distributes a wide array of prestige fragrance and fragrance related products under license agreements with brand owners. Interparfums, Inc. manages its business in two operating segments, European based operations, through its 72% owned subsidiary, Interparfums SA, and United States based operations, through wholly owned subsidiaries in the United States and Italy.





The portfolio of prestige brands includes Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Boucheron, Coach, Donna Karan/DKNY, Emanuel Ungaro, Ferragamo, Graff, GUESS, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lacoste, MCM, Moncler, Montblanc, Oscar de la Renta, Roberto Cavalli, and Van Cleef & Arpels, whose products are distributed in over 120 countries around the world through an extensive and diverse network of distributors. Interparfums, Inc. is also the registered owner of several trademarks including Lanvin and Rochas.







Forward-Looking Statements:







Statements in this release which are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such plans, intentions, or expectations will be achieved. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by forward-looking words such as "anticipate, "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should", "will", and "would" or similar words. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because actual events or results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of important factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the headings “Forward Looking Statements” and "Risk Factors" in Interparfums, Inc.'s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and the reports Interparfums, Inc. files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Interparfums, Inc. does not intend to and undertakes no duty to update the information contained in this press release.











Contact Information:











Interparfums, Inc.





or





The Equity Group Inc.









Michel Atwood









Karin Daly









Chief Financial Officer









Investor Relations Counsel









(212) 983-2640









(212) 836-9623 /



kdaly@equityny.com













www.interparfumsinc.com













www.theequitygroup.com

























