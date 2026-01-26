Markets

Interparfums Extends Exclusive Guess? Fragrance License Through 2048

January 26, 2026 — 09:50 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Interparfums Inc. (IPAR) announced that it has extended its exclusive worldwide license agreement with Guess?, Inc. for the creation, development, and distribution of GUESS fragrances. The new 15-year extension lengthens the partnership to a total of 23 more years.

Under the renewed agreement, Interparfums will continue to hold full global responsibility for GUESS fragrances until December 31, 2048, reinforcing the long-standing collaboration between the two companies and ensuring the continued growth of the GUESS fragrance portfolio worldwide.

