Markets
MSFT

Internews, Microsoft, USAID Join To Create Media Viability Accelerator To Support Independent Media

March 27, 2023 — 07:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Internews, Microsoft Corp. and the U.S. Agency for International Development announced a public-private partnership to develop a Media Viability Accelerator to help independent news outlets become financially self-sufficient. Internews is a nonprofit that supports independent media in 100 countries.

The Media Viability Accelerator is a web-based platform that will help news media to access solutions and market insights to inform effective business strategies. Participating media outlets will, free of charge, learn from a community of peers, access a multilingual tool that visualizes media performance data, and receive actionable daily alerts.

Brad Smith, Microsoft's vice chair and president, said: "Our hope is that this AI-powered data aggregation and visualization tool will offer media outlets the kind of market intelligence they need to be financially successful."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.