International Seaways Q4 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - International Seaways (INSW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $127.50 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $35.82 million, or $0.72 per share, last year.

Excluding items, International Seaways reported adjusted earnings of $121.95 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $267.88 million from $194.61 million last year.

International Seaways earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $127.50 Mln. vs. $35.82 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.56 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue: $267.88 Mln vs. $194.61 Mln last year.

