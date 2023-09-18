International Paper (IP) Opens Corrugated Packaging Facility

International Paper Company IP announced the opening of its newest state-of-the-art corrugated packaging facility in Atglen, PA.



The new $100-million facility will manufacture corrugated packaging for customers in produce, processed food, beverage, shipping, distribution and e-commerce. The company will develop fiber-based sustainable products at the Atlgen facility.



International Paper chose Atlgen, considering its experienced workforce, multi-mode transportation capabilities and quick distribution access to key markets. The opening of this facility will create more than 100 manufacturing jobs in Atglen and the surrounding communities.



International Paper intends to grow earnings and cash flow by making capital investments at existing plants, as well as investing in new box plants in the next few years. The opening of the new facility is in sync with the plan.



International Paper reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 59 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 42 cents per share by a margin of 40%. The bottom line declined 40% year over year, reflecting lower volumes in its segments due to the current weak demand environment and customer inventory destocking.



Net sales were $4.68 billion in the quarter under review, down 13% from the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.94 billion.

Price Performance

International Paper’s shares have fallen 6.2% in the past year against the industry’s 5.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

International Paper currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



