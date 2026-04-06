International Markets and Progress Software (PRGS): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you evaluated the performance of Progress Software's (PRGS) international operations for the quarter ending February 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this business software maker, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

Upon examining PRGS' recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $247.8 million, showing rise of 4.1%. We will now explore the breakdown of PRGS' overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Trends in PRGS' Revenue from International Markets

Latin America accounted for 2.2% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $5.53 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.29%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $5.35 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Latin America contributed $5.54 million (2.2%) and $5.05 million (2.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Europe, Middle East and Africa generated $78.38 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 31.6% of the total. This represented a surprise of +11.81% compared to the $70.1 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe, Middle East and Africa accounted for $72.59 million (28.7%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $66.94 million (28.1%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $11.2 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 4.5%. This represented a surprise of -28.13% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $15.59 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $16.15 million, or 6.4%, and $11.37 million, or 4.8%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Progress Software to report $241.7 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 1.8% from the year-ago quarter. Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are expected to contribute 2.2% (translating to $5.23 million), 28.3% ($68.46 million), and 6.3% ($15.23 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $992.23 million, which signifies a rise of 1.5% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: Latin America at 2.2% ($21.62 million), Europe, Middle East and Africa at 28.6% ($283.27 million), and Asia Pacific at 6.4% ($63.02 million).

Wrapping Up

The dependency of Progress Software on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Progress Software has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying that it may outperform the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Progress Software's Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has witnessed a decline of 34.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's a decrease of 3.3%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Progress Software belongs, has registered a decrease of 2.5%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 39.2%, while the S&P 500 declined by 3.7%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 6.3% during this timeframe.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.