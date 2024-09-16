International Markets and Adobe (ADBE): A Deep Dive for Investors

Have you looked into how Adobe Systems (ADBE) performed internationally during the quarter ending August 2024? Considering the widespread global presence of this software maker, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Upon examining ADBE's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $5.41 billion, experiencing an increase of 10.6% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of ADBE's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Closer Look at ADBE's Revenue Streams Abroad

EMEA accounted for 26.0% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $1.41 billion. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +0.93%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $1.39 billion. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $1.36 billion (25.6%) and $1.23 billion (25.1%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, APAC contributed $762 million in revenue, making up 14.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $827.74 million, this meant a surprise of -7.94%. Looking back, APAC contributed $760 million, or 14.3%, in the previous quarter, and $718 million, or 14.7%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Adobe to report $5.6 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 10.9% from the year-ago quarter. EMEA and APAC are expected to contribute 25.9% ($1.45 billion) and 15.1% ($847.41 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is projected to achieve a total revenue of $21.46 billion, which signifies a rise of 10.6% from the last year. The share of this revenue from various regions is expected to be: EMEA at 25.7% ($5.52 billion) and APAC at 14.9% ($3.19 billion).

Concluding Remarks

The dependency of Adobe on global markets for its revenues presents a mix of potential gains and hazards. Thus, monitoring the trends in its overseas revenues can be a key indicator for predicting the firm's future performance.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

Currently, Adobe holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying its potential to outperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Assessing Adobe's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

The stock has declined by 3% over the past month compared to the 3.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Adobe, has increased 1.6% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 0.6% relative to the S&P 500's 3.9% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 2.5% decrease.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.