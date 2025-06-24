International Flavors Opens Facility in Hyderabad With Focus on Innovation

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF announced that it relocated its Global Business Services (GBS) center in Hyderabad, India, to a newly constructed facility. This move highlights International Flavors’ focus on building an innovative and future-ready work environment.

Details of IFF’s New State-of-the-Art Facility

International Flavors designed the Hyderabad facility to provide a space for collaboration and wellness. It is located in Hyderabad’s prime financial district and features cutting-edge technologies that support the company’s global operations.



The 75,000 sq. ft. facility can employ up to 600 people. The Hyderabad facility features an innovation studio , wherein teams can experiment with cutting-edge automation, robotics and AI. IFF plans for further upgrades to enhance productivity and collaboration.



The company built the facility for sustainability and inclusivity, thus employing eco-friendly features like solar lighting and rainwater harvesting. It aims for LEED Gold certification. International Flavors offers high-speed connectivity, top-notch security and adaptable workspaces tailored to different work styles.



This dynamic new office in a key market for IFF will play a pivotal role in driving growth in India and globally. By relocating to this new center IFF takes a major leap forward in its strategy to enhance operational efficiency and foster innovation through agile business practices.

International Flavors’ Q1 Performance

IFF reported adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share in first-quarter 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12. The bottom line improved 6% from the year-ago quarter.



International Flavors’ net sales were $2.84 billion in the March-end quarter, decreasing 1.9% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.83 billion. In the January-March quarter, currency-neutral sales grew 3% year over year, driven by growth in the Taste, Pharma Solutions, Health & Biosciences, and Scent segments.

IFF Stock’s Price Performance

In the past year, the company’s shares have lost 21.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 0.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

