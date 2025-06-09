International Equity ETF (VT) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF VT is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 24.54% from its 52-week low price of $100.89/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

VT in Focus

The underlying FTSE Global All Cap Index is a float-adjusted, market-capitalization-weighted index designed to measure the market performance of large, mid and small-capitalization stocks of companies located around the world. The fund has major allocations to the United States (61.87%), Japan (5.98%) and the U.K. (3.59%). The product charges 6 bps in annual fees (See: All World Small/Mid Stock ETF).

Why the Move?

The international equity corner of the market has been an area to watch lately, driven by easing trade tensions. Additionally, robust Q1 earnings across major economies and renewed investor enthusiasm for AI also boost the fund’s prospects. Washington and Beijing resuming trade talks in London, is a key tailwind.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VT has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Low risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 12.69 (as of Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

