International Dividend ETF (DWX) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF DWX is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 17.89% from its 52-week low price of $33.42/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

DWX in Focus

The underlying S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index measures the performance of 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and ADRs listed in the primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P Global BMI ex U.S. The product charges 40 bps in annual fees and has a dividend yield of 4.03% (See: All Foreign Large Value ETF).

Why the Move?

The dividend space of the market has been an area to watch lately, given the increasing volatility over reciprocal tariffs introduced by President Trump. Dividend investing is an appealing strategy because it provides both security through regular payouts and stability by focusing on mature companies that are less prone to significant price fluctuations. Dividend-paying stocks are a reliable source of income, especially when returns from equity markets are uncertain.

More Gains Ahead?

DWX might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 14.17 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

