International Consolidated Airlines Executes Share Buyback

November 25, 2024 — 02:17 am EST

International Consolidated Airlines (GB:IAG) has released an update.

International Consolidated Airlines Group has repurchased 1,576,748 ordinary shares as part of its share buyback program announced earlier this month. These shares, acquired on different trading venues at varying prices, will be held as treasury shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

