International Business Machines About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (IBM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/8/26, International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.69, payable on 6/10/26. As a percentage of IBM's recent stock price of $228.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of International Business Machines Corp to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when IBM shares open for trading on 5/8/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from IBM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of IBM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, IBM's low point in its 52 week range is $220.72 per share, with $324.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $229.22.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, IBM makes up 21.36% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading up by about 0.8% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding IBM).

In Thursday trading, International Business Machines Corp shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.