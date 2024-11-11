News & Insights

Stocks
IMXI

Intermex price target raised to $30 from $27 at BMO Capital

November 11, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Intermex (IMXI) to $30 from $27 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after its Q3 earnings beat. The retail remittance market where Intermex is overindexed remains challenged, in part due to macro and an accelerated shift to digital, but against this backdrop, the company delivered a decent 3Q with outperformance in retail and strong growth in digital, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Investors do not appreciate Intermex’s track record of market-share gains and compounded EPS growth, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on IMXI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

IMXI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.