InterGroup Climbs 45% Year to Date: Should You Buy the Stock?

The InterGroup Corporation INTG shares have gained 45% year to date against the industry’s 6.3% decline. The company has outperformed other industry players, including New World Development Company Limited NDVLY and Forestar Group Inc. FOR. Shares of NDVLY and FOR have rallied 15.1% and 11.3%, respectively, in the same time frame. INTG is aided by strong hotel revenues, completed renovations, additional room inventory, improving business travel demand, stronger liquidity and diversified earnings streams.



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A Key Look Into INTG’s Business Operations

InterGroup Corporation, a Delaware company formed in 1985 as the successor to M-REIT, is a publicly traded diversified real estate and investment company committed to creating shareholder value while maintaining a long-standing focus on social responsibility. The company owns approximately 75.9% of Portsmouth Square, Inc., whose operations include the Hilton San Francisco Financial District, a 544-room full-service hotel operating under a Hilton franchise through 2030 and managed by Aimbridge Hospitality. Beyond hospitality, InterGroup owns and manages a portfolio of apartment complexes, commercial properties, single-family homes, and undeveloped land across the United States, with concentrations in Texas and Los Angeles County. The company also invests in marketable and private securities under board-approved guidelines, using selective leverage and diversified strategies to support long-term growth and income generation.

InterGroup’s Key Tailwinds

InterGroup is benefiting from a strong recovery in its hotel business, led by the Hilton San Francisco Financial District. Hotel revenues increased significantly during the first nine months of fiscal 2026, supported by higher occupancy, stronger average daily room rates, and improved RevPAR. Growth in business travel demand, major citywide events, and the addition of 14 renovated guest rooms have further strengthened operating performance.

The company delivered a notable turnaround in financial performance, reporting net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2026 compared with a loss in the prior-year period. Higher operating income from the hotel segment, lower investment-related losses, and reduced interest expense contributed to the improvement. Management’s cost-control initiatives and operational efficiencies have also supported margin expansion.

InterGroup's liquidity position strengthened during the period, supported by higher cash balances, liquid marketable securities and proceeds from asset sales. The company generated approximately $2.6 million in net proceeds from the sale of a non-core Los Angeles apartment property while remaining compliant with all debt covenants. In addition, the refinancing completed in 2025 extended maturities and improved financial flexibility.

InterGroup owns a diversified real estate portfolio that includes multifamily, commercial, and strategic land assets across attractive markets. The sale of a non-core apartment property generated a gain of approximately $3.5 million, highlighting management’s view that the portfolio’s market value exceeds its historical-cost carrying value. This transaction demonstrates the potential for further value realization through selective asset sales while continuing to benefit from recurring rental income generated by the remaining properties.

The company has several drivers that could support future growth. Benefits from completed renovations, additional room inventory and improving business travel trends should support revenue expansion. At the same time, InterGroup’s diversified exposure to hospitality, real estate, and investment securities provides multiple earnings streams. Management’s active capital allocation strategy and focus on unlocking asset value position the company to capitalize on favorable market opportunities over the long term.

Challenges Persist for INTG’s Business

InterGroup continues to face challenges from the slow recovery of the San Francisco hospitality market, where demand remains constrained by reduced business travel stemming from remote-work trends and broader city issues such as safety concerns, homelessness, and crime. The company also operates with a significant debt burden and sizable interest obligations, increasing its sensitivity to interest-rate movements and refinancing conditions. Additionally, lender-controlled cash management arrangements at the hotel property restrict the flow of cash to the parent company until debt-service coverage requirements are met.

InterGroup’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, INTG is trading at 3.7X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 4.56X. However, the metric remains higher than that of the company’s peers, New World Development (-2.97X) and Forestar Group (1.07X).



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Conclusion

Despite challenges from the slow recovery of the San Francisco hospitality market, elevated debt obligations and restricted cash flows, InterGroup is benefiting from improving hotel operations, completed renovations, stronger liquidity, asset-value realization opportunities and diversified earnings streams, which position the company favorably for long-term growth and value creation.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with INTG’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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