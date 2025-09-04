Interfor To Cut Lumber Production On Weak Market

(RTTNews) - Interfor Corporation (IFP.TO), a Canadian lumber company, on Thursday announced its plan to reduce its lumber production by around 145 million board feet between September and December of 2025, representing around 12% of its normal operating stance.

"The curtailments are in response to persistently weak market conditions and ongoing economic uncertainty," the company said.

The temporary reductions will be through a combination of reduced operating hours, prolonged holiday breaks, reconfigured shifting schedules, and others. The curtailments are expected to impact all of Interfor's operating regions.

