Interface VP's Well-Timed Trim Is Worth a Closer Look

Key Points

Poppens sold 8,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$224,000 on March 6, 2026.

The sale represented 7.2% of his direct holdings, reducing his directly held shares from 111,846 to 103,846.

All shares were disposed of from direct ownership; no indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved post-transaction.

The transaction size was below Poppens's recent median sell size, reflecting reduced share capacity after earlier dispositions.

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Vice President Sells TILE 8,000 Shares for $224,000

This global flooring supplier to commercial clients across key sectors just reported a sale in its latest SEC filing.

On March 6, 2026, James Poppens, Vice President of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE), reported the direct sale of 8,000 shares of common stock at an average price of $28.05 per share, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 8,000 Transaction value $224,400 Post-transaction shares (direct) 103,846 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $2.9 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($28.05); post-transaction value based on March 6, 2026 market close ($28.14).

Key questions

How does the size of this transaction compare to Poppens's recent sell activity?

The 8,000 shares sold were below the recent median sell size of 14,350 shares per trade, as observed across four sales since February 2025.

The 8,000 shares sold were below the recent median sell size of 14,350 shares per trade, as observed across four sales since February 2025. What proportion of Poppens's Interface stake was affected by this sale?

The 8,000 shares represent 7.15% of his pre-transaction direct holdings of 111,846 shares, leaving 103,846 directly held shares after the sale. Note that a substantial number of those remaining shares are unvested RSUs subject to forfeiture.

The 8,000 shares represent 7.15% of his pre-transaction direct holdings of 111,846 shares, leaving 103,846 directly held shares after the sale. Note that a substantial number of those remaining shares are unvested RSUs subject to forfeiture. Were any options exercised or indirect entities involved in this transaction?

No stock options were exercised, and all shares were disposed of from direct ownership; indirect holdings and derivative securities are not present after the transaction.

No stock options were exercised, and all shares were disposed of from direct ownership; indirect holdings and derivative securities are not present after the transaction. Does the reduction in trade size reflect an intentional slowdown or a change in available share capacity?

The smaller transaction size is explained by a reduced share base after prior sales totaling 65,000 shares over the preceding year, rather than a shift in selling cadence.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.49 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.39 billion Net income (TTM) $116.10 million 1-year price change N/A

* 1-year price change calculated as of market close March 24, 2026.

Company snapshot

Interface Inc. produces and sells modular carpet tiles, resilient flooring, rubber flooring, and luxury vinyl tile, with additional offerings in installation systems and antimicrobial compounds.

TILE generates revenue through direct sales to end-users, independent distributors, and online channels, complemented by project management and maintenance services.

The company serves commercial interiors across offices, healthcare, education, hospitality, and retail sectors, with a global presence spanning North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Interface is a leading global provider of modular flooring solutions, leveraging a diversified product portfolio and international distribution network. The company offers a range of flooring solutions and value-added services for commercial and institutional clients, including project management and antimicrobial products. With a strong presence in multiple end markets and broad geographic reach, Interface serves a wide range of customers across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

What this transaction means for investors

Poppens sold 8,000 shares on March 6 for roughly $224,400 into a stock that was still up around 38% year over year on the day of the sale. The stock had actually peaked higher — hitting an intraday high of $35.11 on February 9, its all-time high close of $34.87 coming that same day — before pulling back. It has since cooled to around a 26% gain. Trimming near a recent peak is a pretty common move for insiders managing liquidity, and this was a discretionary sale rather than a preset trading plan, so he picked the timing himself.

Even after the sale he holds 103,846 shares directly — a substantial position for a VP. A meaningful chunk of those are unvested RSUs, which carry forfeiture risk if he leaves, so he has a real financial incentive to stick around and see them vest.TMF Writers add your take here...

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.