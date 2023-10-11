Interface (TILE) Launches a New Global Carpet Tile Collection

Interface, Inc. TILE has unveiled its new carpet tile collection globally, Past Forward, which celebrates its 50 years of modular carpet tile innovation.



The 14-product collection offers new modern classics, which are inspired by decades of iconic design. It also combines historic design motifs with bold patterns and color palettes to cater to the demands of today's commercial spaces. The collection comprises a range of dynamic carpet tile styles, including ornate rococo and renaissance visuals, retro patterns with scribbles and boxes, vintage-inspired patchwork styles, and traditional Turkish motifs.



The collection is purely made out of recycled content nylon. This aligns with Interface’s commitment to offer products with a low carbon footprint and includes recycled content, hence ensuring sustainability.



Shares of this modular flooring company inched up 0.4% on Oct 10, during the trading session. Furthermore, the stock has gained 24.6% in the past six months against the Zacks Textile - Home Furnishing industry’s 13.3% decline.

Product Development & Low-Carbon Initiatives – Growth Drivers

Interface focuses on strategies that will help it to drive growth and gain market share. The primary strategies that the company follows include new product development and the achievement of its sustainability goals through low carbon product offerings.



The company is making meaningful progress in driving its new product development strategy through the launch of new and improved products. In NeoCon 2023, Interface launched impressive new designs, which include Lost Palms and Woven Gradience carpet tile collection accompanied by Silk Complex luxury vinyl tile. The company’s versatile product portfolio also adds to this strategy, thus resulting in market share gains.



Apart from new product development, Interface also focuses on maintaining is sustainability commitment by offering low carbon flooring products. The company manufactures products with the lowest carbon footprint and recycled materials. This approach is appreciated globally as this also helps the company’s customers to achieve their sustainability goals.

Zacks Rank

Interface currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

Some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector are Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. LYV, American Woodmark Corporation AMWD and Guess?, Inc. GES.



Live Nation presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



LYV has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.6%, on average. The stock has gained 11.9 in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYV’s 2023 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests rises of 21.6% and 59.4%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



American Woodmark presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. AMWD has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.7%, on average. The stock has rallied 69% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMWD’s fiscal 2024 sales and EPS indicates decline of 10.6% and 3.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Guess currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. GES has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.4%, on average. Shares of the company have increased 43.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GES’ fiscal 2023 sales and EPS implies improvements of 3.4% and 9.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

