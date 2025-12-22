Interface Stock Is Up 14% but Here's Why This Fund Just Cut $2.4 Million

Key Points

Pennsylvania-based Matthew 25 Management sold 200,000 shares of Interface in the third quarter.

The estimated net position value change from the previous period was $2.38 million.

As of September 30, the fund reported holding 225,000 TILE shares valued at $6.51 million.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Pennsylvania-based Matthew 25 Management reduced its stake in Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) by an estimated $2.38 million, according to a November 12 SEC filing.

What Happened

According to a November 12 SEC filing, Matthew 25 Management Corp sold 200,000 shares of Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) from its portfolio during the third quarter. The value of the reduction was about $2.38 million from the previous period. The fund’s remaining position stands at 225,000 shares valued at $6.51 million at quarter end.

What Else to Know

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: NVDA: $81.72 million (25.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: AMZN: $31.56 million (9.7% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MELI: $30.38 million (9.4% of AUM)

NYSE: TSM: $19.13 million (5.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ: TSLA: $16.32 million (5% of AUM)

As of Monday, shares of Interface were priced at $27.98, up 14% over the past year and slightly underperforming the S&P 500, which is up 16% in the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $1.63 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.37 billion Net Income (TTM) $113.47 million Price (as of Monday) $27.98

Company Snapshot

Interface produces modular carpet tiles, resilient flooring, rubber flooring, and luxury vinyl tile products, with additional offerings in antimicrobial compounds and installation systems.

The company generates revenue through direct sales to end-users and indirect distribution channels, complemented by project management and maintenance services.

It serves commercial, institutional, and residential clients globally, with a focus on offices, healthcare, education, hospitality, and retail sectors.

Interface is a global leader in modular flooring, leveraging a diversified product portfolio and broad geographic reach to serve commercial and institutional markets. The company’s strategy emphasizes innovation in sustainable flooring solutions and value-added services, reinforcing its competitive position. Scale, brand recognition, and a multi-channel distribution model underpin Interface’s ability to capture demand across key end markets.

Foolish Take

What makes this move worth watching is not the sale itself but the timing. Interface just delivered one of its strongest quarters in years, with third-quarter revenue up nearly 6% to $364.5 million and GAAP earnings per share jumping 63% year over year to $0.78. Margins expanded meaningfully too, with adjusted gross margin climbing more than 230 basis points, and management raised full-year guidance. On the surface, this looks like exactly the kind of setup that would keep long-term holders comfortable.



But portfolio management is about opportunity cost. Interface shares have rallied off prior lows and are now up roughly 14% over the past year, even as broader demand indicators in commercial construction remain uneven. For a fund whose top positions include mega-cap growth names like Nvidia, Amazon, and MercadoLibre, trimming a smaller, more cyclical holding after a solid run can be less about doubt and more about discipline.



Interface still has a compelling story around pricing power, sustainability leadership, and balance sheet improvement, with net leverage now well under one times EBITDA. The takeaway for long-term investors is simple: Strong execution does not guarantee linear upside. At this stage, Interface looks more like a well-run compounder than a deep value rebound, which means returns may increasingly hinge on patience rather than momentum.

Glossary

Stake: The ownership interest or investment a fund or individual holds in a company.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund's portfolio, usually ranked by market value or percentage of AUM.

Distribution channels: The various ways a company sells its products, such as direct sales or through third-party distributors.

End markets: The industries or customer segments that ultimately purchase and use a company's products or services.

Modular carpet tiles: Carpet flooring products made in square or rectangular sections, allowing flexible installation and replacement.

Project management services: Assistance provided by a company to oversee and coordinate the installation or implementation of its products.

Value-added services: Additional services offered beyond basic products to enhance customer experience or product effectiveness.

Multi-channel distribution: A sales strategy using multiple methods or platforms to reach customers, such as direct and indirect sales.

Antimicrobial compounds: Chemical additives used in products to inhibit the growth of bacteria, mold, or other microbes.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 22, 2025.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, MercadoLibre, Nvidia, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.