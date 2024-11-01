News & Insights

Stocks

Interface raises FY24 revenue view to $1.32B-$1.33B from $1.3B-$1.32B

November 01, 2024 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Consensus $1.31B. Lowers FY24 capital expenditures view to $37M from $42M. Lowers FY24 adjusted effective tax rate view to 25% from 27.5%. The company said, “Interface (TILE) delivered impressive results in the third quarter of 2024 and enters the fourth quarter of 2024 with strong orders and a healthy backlog. As a reminder, the Company’s fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted gross profit margin benefited 160 basis points from non-recurring items that reduced the Company’s cost of sales in that quarter. Separately, Interface continues to anticipate strong Retail billings in the fourth quarter of 2024, which have slightly lower gross profit margins. With that backdrop in mind, the Company is raising its full year outlook.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TILE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TILE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.